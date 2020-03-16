Davenport family holds their own St. Patrick's Day parade

This celebration was going to happen with or without the crowds!

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Happy St. Patrick's Day "DeVine Style!"

A family who's blood runs green decided to continue on with their St. Paddy's Day celebration despite the Grand Parade in Rock Island and Davenport being cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Siblings Sue Frese and Jerry DeVine helped orchestrate their mini-parade, which marched about a mile, from a home near St. Ambrose to the Meat Market on Washington Street.

The family's parade tradition started in 2018 when their father Patrick DeVine was nominated as the Grand Marshal. The group of about 25 came in from Idaho, Texas and Arizona.

"We just thought... if people want to join us they can," said Jerry. They wanted to keep the new tradition going, in honor of their parents.

The group's walking float had banners that said "The DeVine Clan" and participants donned T-shirts to commemorate their parents' love for St. Patrick's Day. And if that's not enough festive charm, they even had a bagpiper in the midst.