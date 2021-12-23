What's COMING SOON... in 2022?
From BUILDINGS to BRIDGES, there are some big projects happening in the new year!
As 2021 comes to a close, let's take a look at some of the biggest projects happening in 2022:
Amazon Facility: Eastern Iowa Industrial Center
Construction on Amazon's robotics fulfillment center is coming along. The 640,000 square foot facility is located in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, North of Interstate 80 off North Division Street in Davenport, Iowa.
In Spring 2022, contractors are expected to be hired to put the finishing touches on the building. In Summer 2022, Amazon is expected to hire 1,000 workers. In Fall 2022, work is expected to begin.
TBK Bank Sports Complex Area: Northeast Bettendorf
The area around the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, Iowa is in for a lot of changes in 2022. As more buildings and businesses pop up, there's plans in the works to improve Forest Grove Drive on the South and Middle Road on the East so that those streets can support all of the growth in the area.
The project also includes establishing a new gateway to Bettendorf from I-80. The city is applying for a grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration to pay for a pedestrian bridge over Middle Road.
Bettendorf city leaders also tell News 8 there is another commercial development that could be coming soon to the area in 2022.
New I-80 Bridge: Between LeClaire & Rapids City
Some of the prep work for the new I-80 Bridge is starting in 2022. According to the Bi-State Regional Commission, the Illinois Department of Transportation plans to do an environmental study and some preliminary engineering. The current bridge between LeClaire, Iowa and Rapids City, Illinois is 55 years old.
Meanwhile, plans to repurpose the old bridge once a new one is built are still in the works. The Bison Bridge Foundation is collecting signatures - 37,058 since March 2021 - in support of their idea, which is to turn the span into a national park where wildlife can roam. It comes from the brain of East Moline Native Chad Pregracke, who started the nationally-known and recognized nonprofit - Living Lands and Waters. The idea still needs approval from the Department of Transportation.
I-74 Bridge Features: Between Bettendorf & Moline
Vehicles are using the new I-74 Bridge every day, but there are still some features crews are going to be working on in 2022. The first is the bike and pedestrian path, which includes a scenic overlook in the middle of the Illinois-bound span. I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan says they're making an announcement about the bike and pedestrian path before 2021 ends.
Other projects include:
- Installing the multi-colored LED lights on the Illinois-bound span. The lights are already working on the Iowa-bound span. This is expected to be done in Spring or Summer 2022.
- Installing an elevator on the Bettendorf side of the Illinois-bound span. The elevator will bring people up to the bridge, as well as bikes, wheelchairs, and more. This is expected to start in Fall 2022.
- Demolishing the old bridge. The contractor bidding process is expected to start in Spring 2022.
