What's COMING SOON... in 2022?

Some of the prep work for the new I-80 Bridge is starting in 2022. According to the Bi-State Regional Commission, the Illinois Department of Transportation plans to do an environmental study and some preliminary engineering. The current bridge between LeClaire, Iowa and Rapids City, Illinois is 55 years old.

Meanwhile, plans to repurpose the old bridge once a new one is built are still in the works. The Bison Bridge Foundation is collecting signatures - 37,058 since March 2021 - in support of their idea, which is to turn the span into a national park where wildlife can roam. It comes from the brain of East Moline Native Chad Pregracke, who started the nationally-known and recognized nonprofit - Living Lands and Waters. The idea still needs approval from the Department of Transportation.