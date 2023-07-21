Volunteers wanted for annual family event coming to the MLK Center this August

The MLK Center is hosting a community celebration in August, and are currently seeking volunteers to help coordinate the festivities.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's Note: Video is from the MLK Center's 2023 MLK Day celebration.

The MLK Center is hosting their 36th annual Family Fun Day on August 19, and are currently seeking volunteers and applicants to provide help and services during the event.

According to a press release from the center the event "celebrates all cultures, as well as strength in neighborhoods and families."

Festivities begin with a parade starting at Frances Willard Elementary, and heads north before ending at the MLK Center. There will also be live entertainment courtesy of the Polyrhythms Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival, and activities for families of all ages.

People interested in volunteering, or looking to register for the parade or vendors seeking space, can contact the MLK Center at (309) 732-2999.