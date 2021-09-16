COMING SOON: Silvis

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? You ask - We find out!

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

Coffee Shop Expanding : Avenue of the Cities

Iron + Grain Coffee House is expanding... again! They're building a stand-alone store by Godfather's Pizza off Avenue of the Cities, close to Illinois Route 5.

This will be Iron + Grain's third location. They're based in East Moline - in The Rust Belt - and opened a store in the Hilltop Campus Village of Davenport earlier in 2021.

The Silvis location is expected to open in late fall 2021.