COMING SOON: Old Oaks Steak House Transforming into a Winery

And just a like a fine wine, it's taking a lot of time to unveil this transformation to the public!

The Old Oaks Steak House is being transformed into Old Oaks Winery. It's located in Milan, Illinois - off U.S. Route 67 or 1st Street West - and a lot of News 8 Viewers have been noticing the renovations taking place.

Chris Larsen and his son Chris Larsen, Jr. - a dentist and an elementary school teacher, respectively - bought the building in 2013 and planted 3,000 vines in 2014.

They started experimenting with their grapes in 2016 and plan to open to the public in Spring 2022. The winery will include a tasting room, a barrel room for special events, dining, patio seating, and more. Their goal is to bring Napa Valley to Milan, Illinois!