COMING SOON: LeClaire

New Events Center : Downtown

If you have an important event coming up, there's a new spot to rent that's right along the Mississippi River - with a view to match its mightiness.

The Mississippi River Distilling Company's Celebration Center opens on August 1, 2021.

Owner Ryan Burchett says there's banquet seating for 150 people on the main floor, a rooftop patio, and on-site rooms for wedding parties to get ready. And yes, you can actually get married on the rooftop patio overlooking the Mississippi!