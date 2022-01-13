COMING SOON: Geneseo

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? You ask - We find out!

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

New Grocery Store : Oakwood Avenue

Hy-Vee is opening one of their Dollar Fresh stories in the old Save A Lot building on Oakwood Avenue, right off Interstate 80. Construction is already underway, but no word yet on when the store is opening.

According to Hy-Vee, Dollar Fresh stores are designed for smaller communities and "serve up an assortment of fresh products at low prices. That includes a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a variety of goods, a Wall of Value, take-and-heat home meal offerings and other services. The store will also carry Joe Fresh brand clothing and additional specialty items."

This will be Hy-Vee's first Dollar Fresh in Illinois. The first one opened in Iowa in 2018 and now there are more than 20 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Video Aired January 13th, 2022: