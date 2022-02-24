COMING SOON: Galesburg

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? You ask - We find out!

Coffee Shop Expanding : North Henderson Street

Dame Fine Coffee is on the move! Their custom coffee trailer first set up shop in Monmouth in 2021. Things went so well there, the owners put up a building at 501 North Main Street in May and moved the trailer to Macomb.

Well, starting March 5th, the trailer is moving to Galesburg as they build a place at 1819 North Henderson Street!

Dame Fine Coffee is a family-owned business and "Dame" is not just a play on words. It stands for Dillan and Alyssa - and their sons Mason and Easton.

Video Aired on February 24th, 2022: