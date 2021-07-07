COMING SOON: Eldridge

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? You ask - We find out!

New Cement Products Plant : Slopertown Road

News 8 Viewer, Steve, asked on July 7, 2021: "What's being developed just north of the Davenport Airport on Slopertown Rd between 155th Street and South 1st Street?" We reached out to the Quad Cities Chamber and here's what we found out:

TCC Materials is expanding, building a new cement products packaging plant on Slopertown Road between 155th Street and South 1st Street, near King's Material.

TCC Materials has locations in Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa. The ones in Iowa are in Muscatine, Vinton, Des Moines, and soon - Eldridge.

The 49,000 square foot facility is expected to be up on operational by the end of 2021. It's estimated to create 20-25 new jobs.

Video Aired on September 9th, 2021: