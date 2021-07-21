COMING SOON: East Moline

The Old Palace Tavern is becoming... The Palace Tavern . This project in Downtown East Moline has been going on for awhile. We first reported back in March that the century-old bar is under new ownership after closing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The new Palace Tavern is going to have a beautiful outdoor area with a stage for live music. The goal was to open in June 2021, but because of delays in the supply chain of construction materials due to the pandemic, the opening date has now been pushed back to August or September 2021. Click the video above to see what it's going to look like via renderings shared with WQAD by Streamline Architects.