COMING SOON: Coal Valley

New Zoo Exhibit : Niabi Zoo

Niabi Zoo is now open for the 2022 season and when you visit the animals, you'll notice some construction projects taking place - including the new prairie dog exhibit. The exhibit will have plenty of places to see the animals and will also be on the train route:

The project is being paid for with the use of the Illinois State Museum Grant. Niabi Zoo has been named a recipient of this prestigious grant, which totals more than $400,000. That's expected to cover most of the cost of construction.

Video Aired on April 21st, 2022: