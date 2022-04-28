COMING SOON: Coal Valley
These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.
New Zoo Exhibit: Niabi Zoo
Niabi Zoo is now open for the 2022 season and when you visit the animals, you'll notice some construction projects taking place - including the new prairie dog exhibit. The exhibit will have plenty of places to see the animals and will also be on the train route:
The project is being paid for with the use of the Illinois State Museum Grant. Niabi Zoo has been named a recipient of this prestigious grant, which totals more than $400,000. That's expected to cover most of the cost of construction.
Video Aired on April 21st, 2022:
