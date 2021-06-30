COMING SOON: Celebration Center With River Views, New Union Training Center

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? You ask - We find out!

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

Mississippi River Distilling Company's Celebration Center in LeClaire

If you have an important event coming up, there's a new spot to rent that's right along the Mississippi River - with a view to match its mightiness.

The Mississippi River Distilling Company's Celebration Center opens on August 1, 2021.

Owner Ryan Burchett says there's banquet seating for 150 people on the main floor, a rooftop patio, and on-site rooms for wedding parties to get ready. And yes, you can actually get married on the rooftop patio overlooking the Mississippi!

The Celebration Center was designed by Streamline Architects. Burchett describes it as "an 1845 building wrapped inside a new building."

New Union Training Center in East Moline

The Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters Apprentice and Training Program is going to put in a new Quad Cities campus for its union members. The center's going in near 4th Avenue and Illinois 5, east of FedEx Freight.

The CRCC is building the $10 million dollar center. They held a groundbreaking in November of 2020. This is the second facility to be built in East Moline, and it will replace the first center just two miles to the west.

The center will have capacity for 800 apprentices. The idea for building this started about four years ago, and officials expect it won't be complete until June of 2022.