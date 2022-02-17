COMING SOON: Carbon Cliff

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? You ask - We find out!

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

Landscaping Company Expanding : Route 84

News 8 Viewer Michelle asked - "What is going on in Carbon Cliff across from East Moline Feed?" We asked the Village of Carbon Cliff and they told News 8 that the local landscaping company Curb Appeal is building a new location in this spot, which is off Route 84, north of Colona Road and TPC Deere Run.

No word yet on when the project will be finished. Curb Appeal is a family owned and operated business, based in Moline.

Video Aired on February 17th, 2022: