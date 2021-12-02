COMING SOON: Burlington
What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.
Tama Two: Downtown
More than three years after a fire destroyed the historic Tama building in Downtown Burlington, work is underway to build something new at the site at 310 Jefferson St.
Crews broke ground on Tama Two in October. The development includes 24 apartments, with space for businesses on the first floor:
The project is expected to be done in Fall 2022.
The old Tama building burnt down in August 2018. In spring 2019, the building was torn down and plans have been in the works every since to put something in its place.
Churchill Lofts: Downtown
More apartments are being built about two blocks away from Tama Two. Renovations are ongoing on two historic buildings at 100 N. 4th Street, which will soon be called the Churchill Lofts.
This redevelopment includes 50 apartments and space for businesses on the first floor.
No word yet on when the project is expected to be completed.
Jefferson Street: Downtown
Jefferson Street in Downtown Burlington is going to look very different in the coming months. In the 300 block, Tama Two is under construction (details above) and across the street, a new business is expected to fill a vacant storefront at 319 Jefferson St. As you can see, there's already a dumpster there:
Down a couple of blocks, 712 through 722 Jefferson St. are under contract to be sold with more businesses taking up these buildings:
No word yet on what the businesses will be.
Planet Fitness: Agency Street
Outside of Downtown Burlington, at a very busy intersection where Highway 61 and Highway 34 meet, a strip mall is being transformed at 3320 Agency Street. The former Walmart building has a Big Lots and a Dollar General on either end of it, but the middle part has been empty for years.
The entire center is being modernized and some new businesses are moving in. Planet Fitness is one of them. The others have not been announced yet.
Frito-Lay: Flint Ridge Business Park
Construction is underway on a Frito-Lay Distribution Center at 435 Brouwer Drive. This is located inside the Flint Ridge Business Park, which is 125 acres and serves a mix of industrial, commercial, service and recreational businesses.
Frito-Lay is expected to employ roughly a dozen people when the distribution center is completed.
Integra Pool Covers, Inc.: Flint Ridge Business Park
Integra Pools Covers, Inc. is growing inside the Flint Ridge Business Park at 3800 West Avenue. The company purchased the former Siemens/Murray Turbo facility in early 2021 to begin moving its automatic pool cover line of business to Burlington from Knoxville, Tennessee.
They are now in the process of moving their vinyl pool liner production, as well as their safety pool cover line of business, to this building as well - creating up to 80 new jobs over 2 years.
Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with "Coming Soon" in the subject line.