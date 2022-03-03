COMING SOON: Blue Grass
What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? You ask - We find out!
What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.
New RV Dealership: Industrial Road
Premier RV is opening a 25,000 square foot building on Industrial Road. According to Brad Thompson, they are already moving RVs into the building, which is expected to be completed in April 2022. Premier RV is locally-owned and Thompson says they "look forward to serving the Quad Cities."
Video Aired March 3rd, 2022:
Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with "Coming Soon" in the subject line.