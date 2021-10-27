x
CHEERS: An Easy-to-Save List of QC Breweries

The QC Ale Trail does the hard work for you when it comes to finding a locally-brewed craft beer!
Credit: https://qcaletrail.com/

The Mighty Mississippi. John Deere. Whitey's Ice Cream. BEER. 

The Quad Cities is known for its sights - and sips! Here is a list of our breweries, featured on the QC Ale Trail:

Bent River Brewing Company - Rock Island & Moline

WAKE Brewing - Rock Island

Radicle Effect Brewerks - Rock Island

Front Street Brewery - Davenport

Stompbox Brewing - Davenport

Adventurous Brewing - Bettendorf

Nerdspeak Brewery - Bettendorf 

Five Cities Brewing - Bettendorf

Crawford Brew Works - Bettendorf

Twin Span Brewing - Bettendorf

Midwest Ale Works - East Moline

Green Tree Brewery - LeClaire

Geneseo Brewing Co. - Geneseo

Great Revivalist Brew Lab - Geneseo

Contrary Brewing - Muscatine

Blue Cat Brewing Co. - Rock Island

CHEERS!

Did you know WQAD produces its own show that's all about BEER? Check out Brewed!

