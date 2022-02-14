3 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at monster truck rally

WATERLOO, Iowa — Three people who were attending a monster truck rally in Waterloo were taken to a hospital Saturday night with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ben Petersen told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that truck exhaust was assumed to be the source of the carbon monoxide that sickened the spectators. The three people became ill at about 9 p.m. Saturday when the crowd was filing out of the National Cattle Congress complex at the end of the event.