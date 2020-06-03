Cadbury chooses new spokes animal for easter

Update:
There's a new Cadbury bunny and it's a dog.
Lieutenant Dan is the new spokes animal for the iconic easter candy. He was named after a character from the movie Forest Gump.
His owners say his back legs were amputated due to a deformity.
The dog beat out dozens of other competitors for the role in the annual Cadbury commercial. His owner took home $5,000
The contestants were competing to be featured in the company’s new 2020 Easter commercial.
The contestants ranged from a fat cat, to a duck, and even a llama!
The winner of the contest will be chosen by the public so if you want to vote for your favorite or just see some cute animals, click here.
