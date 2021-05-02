Breaking down the latest episode full of girl drama, as Matt says he's "falling in love"

MOLINE, Illinois — In this bonus episode of Denise Hnytka's podcast "On A Mother Level", we break down Weeks 4 and 5 of Matt James' season of "The Bachelor".

Denise invites guest recapper Elizabeth Wadas to weigh in on the girl drama that led Matt to send one woman home for being too mean.

Denise and Elizabeth debate when and if it's ever appropriate to kiss with your eyes open and why the show is facing a conflict of its own making when it comes to bullying.

