A new arrival to the resort shakes things up, as Tyler C. pays his best friend a visit.

MOLINE, Ill. — In this bonus episode of Denise Hnytka's podcast "On A Mother Level", we break down Weeks 6 of Matt James' season of "The Bachelor".

Denise invites guest recapper Mary Snyder to discuss the new arrival in the white minivan, as Matt gets advice from his old friend Tyler C. Matt selects the perfect girl for a prank date, but ends up sending her home. Is this really the last we will see of her?

Matt doubles over in uncomfortable laughter as he's confronted by Heather joining the group. How long will she stay, and is Matt getting any closer to his final four?

ABOUT ON A MOTHER LEVEL PODCAST

When it comes to parenthood, we can relate.

Your kids have some disgusting habits. We’ll talk about them. Your husband served nachos for breakfast? That sounds good. You cried today? That’s gonna happen.

These are the ups and downs of motherhood, and we are here for them all.

Join WQAD News 8 anchor Denise Hnytka as she explores parenthood on a MOTHER level. She’s opening up about what makes being a mom the best/worst/most amazing/unexpected adventure in life.

You’ll meet unstoppable moms who handle the home life while launching their own businesses. And we’ll teach the men a thing or two about multi-tasking when we explore parenthood through their eyes.