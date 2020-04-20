Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis launch Oregon pinot noir 'quarantine wine' with profits going to COVID-19 relief

The couple and friends tried several options before unanimously choosing a 2018 pinot noir from Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are hoping to help you take the edge off during the coronavirus pandemic, while also helping others who are in need during this difficult time.

The couple announced on Sunday that they were launching “quarantine wine” with 100% of profits going to coronavirus relief efforts.

In a video post announcing the wine, Kutcher begins by saying “these are unprecedented times that we’re living in and unprecedented times call for unprecedented” when Kunis jokingly chimes in with “more drinking.”

The couple partnered with Washington wine company Nocking Point, winemaker Sarah Cabot and Battle Creek Vineyards for the project. The couple and friends tried several options before unanimously choosing a 2018 pinot noir from Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

The wine bottle has an interactive label, meaning you can write something special on it to make the wine even more personal.

You can preorder two bottles for $50 online. Preorders will begin shipping in early May.