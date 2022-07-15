Rhythm City's first-ever Blue's Night to be headlined by Ana Popovic

The award-winning blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter will be one of the featured acts for a night of blues music.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A modern blues star will be headlining the first themed night for blues music at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport.

The establishment's Blues Night, which takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 15 at the casino, is their first-time hosting the event.

Headlining the event are blue singers Jamiah Rogers, Hal Reed, and, most notably, the award-winning Ana Popovic.

Popovic is an award-nominated-and-winning blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter originally from Serbia with more than 20 years under her belt as a touring musician.

She's been nominated for a number of notable awards in the blues scene, including Best Singer, Best Guitarist, Best Album, Best Female Blues Artist, Blues Artist of the Year, and more. She's won Best Blues DVD at the UK Blues Matters Awards and the Jazz A Juan Revelation award in Juan-les-Pins, France. All of her albums have topped the Billboard Blues Charts.

She also received an endorsement from the legendary Bruce Springsteen, who called her "one helluva guitar player."