The next two episodes of "American Idol" — duets and the Top 24 reveal — are 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday on WQAD.

"If you thought this round was intense, you won't believe #Duets!" Slaton tweeted.

Moss posted to Facebook: "Y’ALL, THE GRATITUDE TO BE ON THIS STAGE AND TO LOOK FORWARD TO ANOTHER PERFORMANCE. Wow!"

Moss and Slaton are hoping to find the same success on the show as Clarksville's Maddie Poppe, who won it all in 2018.

Moss has used her gift of music to give her community a boost following the deadly Winterset tornado on March 5.

"We've got some fun stuff that's gonna help with some healing," Tom Moss, Sam's father, told Local 5.