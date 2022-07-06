AMC offering $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays through October

To take part in the deal, AMC guests need to be members of the AMC Stubs program, which is free to join.

INDIANAPOLIS — High gas prices and inflation continue affecting Americans this summer, but there's a way you can save on your next trip to the movie theater.

AMC Theatres, the largest theater chain in the world, is introducing its $5 Discount Tuesdays, which started July 5 and goes through the end of October.

All AMC locations in the U.S. are offering showtimes on Tuesdays for $5, plus tax. To take part in the deal, AMC guests need to be members of the AMC Stubs program, which is free to join.

In addition to the discounted movie ticket, AMC guests can also get a Cameo-size popcorn with their choice of a 21 oz. ICEE or a Cameo-size Coca-Cola Freestyle drink for $5, plus tax.

"Discount Tuesday at AMC was a favorite among moviegoers prior to the pandemic," said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and chief marketing officer for AMC, in a news release. "As millions of moviegoers are returning to AMC each week this summer, we want to ensure that there are a variety of opportunities to find great value while seeing movies only available on the big screen at AMC theatres around the country."

Click here to find the nearest AMC location.