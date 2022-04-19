Adventureland's Raging River won't open this season

The ride will remain closed for the 2022 season after a deadly accident last July.

ALTOONA, Iowa — The Raging River ride at Adventureland in Altoona will not open for the 2022 season.

The general manager said Monday the park is in the middle of a comprehensive review of the ride, which should be done in the next month or two. The ride's manufacturer is also conducting a review and will give the park a full report.

This season, Adventureland's administration has safety top of mind for both rides and the park overall.

"We're going to bring the highest level of safety as we can. As everybody knows, in our industry, safety is first and we really, we really practice it," said Bill Lentz, General Manager of Adventureland Resort.

On July 3, 2021, a raft on the Raging River ride capsized, trapping the Jaramillo family underneath. That accident killed 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo.

In November, the Iowa Division of Labor released a safety order stating the ride had 17 safety violations. The order said the ride cannot legally operate until 11 of those repairs are addressed.