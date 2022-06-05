Adventureland announces all-new Phantom Fall Fest

The series of events, which will take place throughout October, extends the park's 2022 season by 15 operating days.

Adventureland is looking to become more than just a summer staple.

On Monday, the amusement park announced Phantom Fall Fest, a series of all-new Halloween events.

“Phantom Fall Fest will be the perfect balance between new, fun experiences for families and Halloween frights at night for thrill-seekers, bringing a never-before-seen atmosphere to Adventureland,” General Manager Bill Lentz said in a press release.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 30 and continuing every Friday through Sunday in October, Phantom Fall Fest will offer family-friendly fall fun during the day and thrill-seeking events in the evening for those ages 13 and up.

This is the first time in the park’s nearly 50-year history that the season will continue into October, according to a press release.

Select rides will be open at the amusement park during the day, including the new attractions added in 2022. Family rides will begin closing at 6 p.m.