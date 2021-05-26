Music, dance and more returns to the Adler Theatre's summer series

The several-week series kicks things off with a trio of performances from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, Ballet Quad Cities, and a local Hollywood script writer.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Adler Theatre is kicking of its Foundational Concerts Series with a three-part performance on Saturday, May 29th. The show will consist of three 45 minute segments featuring music, dance and a Hollywood script writer.

A trio of musicians from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra will be playing Appalachian bluegrass music, while Ballet Quad Cities will showcase a selection of highlights from their last season. And special guest Aaron Fullan, a Clinton native, will be discussing his work as a script writer.

The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are either available at the Adler's box office or online here.

You won’t want to miss Ballet Quad Cities and the QCSO Trio co-headlining a delightful evening of music and dance at the... Posted by Adler Theatre on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

While the Adler has been putting on limited shows throughout the pandemic, the theatre says this concert series will be the first big step forward towards a 'normal' show.

"We put together a series this spring, knowing that it was time to get the theatre opened and time to get our patrons back and seeing some live music! We're looking forward to it," said Rick Palmer, Executive Director of the River Center and Adler Theatre.

The series will include weekend concerts from now until mid-summer and showcase an array of local, regional and national talent in a variety of artistic expressions.

And it's not only a chance for patrons to get back into the theatre, but also for the performers as well. This will be Ballet Quad Cities' first time on their home stage since the Nutcracker in 2019.

"It celebrates the whole community," said Palmer. "It seems like it's been quite a while. Live music, people, experiences, shared environment, community... all those important things that we've missed."

Saturday's inaugural performance was originally supposed to happen weeks ago, but the Adler said low ticket sales forced them to postpone. Now they're hoping increased vaccinations and lowered restrictions can help this show reach more people and feel a little more like normal.

"The stuff with the ballet... just to be able to see dance again. It's been so long," said Palmer. "And to be able to hear some bluegrass trio and know that all of this stuff's being done by local artists... it's kind of cool."

Adler's theatre can hold 2,411 seats, but for the purpose of social distancing, they are only selling 704 tickets for Saturday's show. Although Palmer said he was toying around with perhaps including some non-distanced, pre-pandemic seating at the back of the theatre. Masks will be encouraged, but not required.

The full list of the rest of the series can be found here:

Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM | Tickets: $25

Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Tickets: $22, $34, $42

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Tickets: $22, $29, $36, $42

Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Tickets: $22, $27, $32