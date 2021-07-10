ABC's George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts to guest host Jeopardy

MOLINE, Ill. — Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts will guest host the game show Jeopardy in July of 2021.
GMA co-host Stephanopoulos will guest house July 12th - July 16th and Roberts will guest host July 19th - July 23rd.
Several celebrities have stepped in after the passing of longtime gameshow host Alex Trebek died in November of 2020.
Stephanopoulos said, "This is really such an honor to come here for a week, meet the crew, meet the contestants". When asked why he said yes to guest hosting Stephanopoulos said, "C'mon it's Jeopardy... The minute I found out I was going to do it and started telling people everybody lights up telling people you're going to guest host Jeopardy".
Catch the full exclusive interview between Jeopardy and George Stephanopoulos:
To find where you can stream Jeopardy click here.