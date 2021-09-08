ABC reveals 'Dancing With The Stars' lineup

The full lineup of the 2021 Dancing with the Stars season has finally been announced.
This season’s judges are Tyra Banks, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough.
Season 30 will also include a history-making duo. Announced earlier in the month, JoJo Siwa will be in the first same-sex pairing on "Dancing With The Stars."
The early announcement also included Suni Lee, who was an all-around gymnastics gold medalist in the Tokyo Olympics. The rest of the star-studded cast was released on Wednesday.
The full list of celebrity dance partners also includes:
- The Miz
- Olivia Jade
- Jimmie Allen
- Martin Kove
- Brian Austin Green
- Amanda Kloots
- Iman Shumpert
- Cody Rigsby
- Kenya Moore
- Melora Hardin
- Matt James
- Christine Chiu
- Melanie C
The professional dancers, announced Sept. 2, include:
- Brandon Armstrong
- Lindsay Arnold
- Alan Bersten
- Sharna Burgess
- Cheryl Burke
- Witney Carson
- Artem Chigvintsev
- Val Chmerkovskiy
- Sasha Farber
- Jenna Johnson
- Daniella Karagach
- Pasha Pashkov
- Gleb Savchenko
- Emma Slater
- Britt Stewart
Tune in to the premiere on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. right here on 13 ON YOUR SIDE.
