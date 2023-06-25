Celebrate the 4th of July at these Quad Cities events

Parades, fireworks shows and more will keep you busy this 4th of July.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — July 4th is coming up quick, and the Quad Cities offer plenty of ways to celebrate. Return to your old favorites or find a new event - either way, you won't be bored this Independence Day.

Date & Time: July 3, starting @ 5 p.m.

Location: LeClaire Park & Bandshell in Davenport and Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island

Cost: Free

Get ready to celebrate a Quad Cities tradition with the bi-state fireworks showu.

Starting at 5 p.m., there will be family-friendly activities on both sides of the river leading up to the show. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. and will be fired off in sync to music on 97X WXLP Radio.

Spectators can watch the fireworks from LeClaire Park in Davenport, Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island or the Quad Cities River Bandits game at Modern Woodmen Park. Don't forget a lawn chair!

Date & Time: July 4, starting @ 10:00 a.m.

Location: State and Grant St., Bettendorf

Cost: Free

The annual 4th of July Parade returns to downtown Bettendorf. The parade route starts at the intersection of 23rd St. and State St. heading east. It turns left onto Grant St. then heads west until 16th St., where it curves back to State St. and ends at 21st St.

Date & Time: July 4, starting @ 10:00 a.m.

Location: Clinton County Fairgrounds, 328 East 8th St., DeWitt

Cost: Free

Another 4th of July Parade can be found in DeWitt. The route starts at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Pre-registration is not required to participate, but you can send a description of your car to the number here for the radio commentators.

Date & Time: July 4, 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Park, 1010 6th Ave., DeWitt

Cost: Free

Before and after DeWitt's parade, the DeWitt Chamber and parks & rec department is holding a pancake breakfast in Lincoln Park followed by live music and a pork chop lunch.

Date & Time: July 4, 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Location: The Merrill Hotel, 119 West Mississippi Drive, Muscatine

Cost: $75

For those seeking a more formal event, try watching fireworks over the Mississippi River while snacking on hors d'oeuvres and sipping a drink at The Merrill Hotel's Mississippi Ballroom.

Date & Time: July 4, 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Location: Annie Wittenmyer Family Aquatic Center, 2828 Eastern Ave., Davenport

Cost: $10 per family, up to five people

Families can visit Davenport's public pool at a special price on July 4. No pre-registration is required, and payment is taken onsite.

Date & Time: June 30, 11:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Location: RB&W District Park, 201 East 2nd St., Rock Falls

An hour's drive from the Quad Cities, Rock Falls is hosting an all-day festival with food, shopping and live music. The Sterling/Rock Falls Jaycees fireworks show will start at dusk and can be seen from the park.

Two other Eats 'N' Beats festivals will be held July 29 and Aug. 11 at the same location.