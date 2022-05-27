Spend your summer poolside! Here's where you can take a dip this summer in QC

Summertime is here! Beat the heat poolside at these Quad Cities area parks.

MOLINE, Ill. — Summertime is here! Many Quad Cities area pools and waterparks will open Memorial Day weekend for the 2022 season, so it's time to grab your swimming suit, lather on the sunscreen and pack all the kids into the car!

Here's our list of places to take a dip and cool off this summer in the Quad Cities area.

Aquatic centers:

SEASON: June 4 through Aug. 21.

June 4 through Aug. 21. LOCATION: 2828 Eastern Avenue, Davenport, IA 52803.

2828 Eastern Avenue, Davenport, IA 52803. HOURS: Open swim is from 1-7 p.m. daily, and lap swim is from noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. daily.

Open swim is from 1-7 p.m. daily, and lap swim is from noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. daily. ADMISSION: The price of open swim admission is $5, and lap swim admission is $2.

SEASON: Opens May 28. The closing date is to be determined.

Opens May 28. The closing date is to be determined. LOCATION: 1000 14th St., DeWitt, IA 52742.

1000 14th St., DeWitt, IA 52742. HOURS: Open swim is from 1-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on weekdays, 1-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Adult swim is 5-6 p.m. on weekdays.

Open swim is from 1-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on weekdays, 1-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Adult swim is 5-6 p.m. on weekdays. ADMISSION: Daily admission costs $3 for those ages 5 and under, $4 for students ages 6 to 12 and $6 for those 13 and older.

SEASON: June 4 through Aug. 21.

June 4 through Aug. 21. LOCATION: 1900 Telegraph Road, Davenport, IA 52802.

1900 Telegraph Road, Davenport, IA 52802. HOURS: Open swim is from 1-7 p.m. daily, and lap swim is from noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. daily.

Open swim is from 1-7 p.m. daily, and lap swim is from noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. daily. ADMISSION: The price of open swim admission is $5, and lap swim admission is $2.

SEASON: May 28 through Aug. 14.

May 28 through Aug. 14. LOCATION: 541 East North St., Geneseo, IL 61254.

541 East North St., Geneseo, IL 61254. HOURS: Open swim is from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Open swim is from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. ADMISSION: The admission to the aquatic center is $8. Kids under age 2 get in for free.

SEASON : May 28 through July 30.

: May 28 through July 30. LOCATION: 3300 5th Ave., Moline, IL 61265.

3300 5th Ave., Moline, IL 61265. HOURS: Open swim hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Saturdays. Evening swim hours are from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and Fridays, June 15 through July 29.

Open swim hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Saturdays. Evening swim hours are from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and Fridays, June 15 through July 29. ADMISSION: Open swim pool passes are $5 for general admission, $1 for kids 3 and under and $20 for families of up to five ($3 for each additional person). Pool passes for evening swim are $3 for general admission and $1 for kids 3 and under.

SEASON: May 30 through mid-August.

May 30 through mid-August. LOCATION: 2220 23rd St., Bettendorf, IA 52722.

2220 23rd St., Bettendorf, IA 52722. HOURS: The pool is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with additional night swim hours from 6:30-8 p.m. on weekdays.

The pool is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with additional night swim hours from 6:30-8 p.m. on weekdays. ADMISSION: The cost of admission is $6 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and $3 from 3:30-5 p.m. and from 6:30-8 p.m. All kids ages 2 and under get in free.

SEASON: May 28 through Aug. 2.

May 28 through Aug. 2. LOCATION : 1601 Longview Dr., Rock Island, IL 61201.

1601 Longview Dr., Rock Island, IL 61201. HOURS: The aquatic center is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

The aquatic center is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. ADMISSION: Daily admission to the center is $9 for those ages 3 and older. Kids ages 2 and under are free with a paid adult.

Swimming pools:

SEASON: June 1 through July 31.

June 1 through July 31. LOCATION: 4011 Archer Dr., East Moline, IL 61244.

4011 Archer Dr., East Moline, IL 61244. HOURS: Open swim hours are noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Open swim hours are noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. ADMISSION: Open swim admission is $4 for adults and $3 for seniors 60 and older as well as kids 18 and under.

SEASON: May 30 through Sept. 5.

May 30 through Sept. 5. LOCATION: 101 South 1st St., Clinton, IA 52732.

101 South 1st St., Clinton, IA 52732. HOURS: Family swim hours are 1-6 p.m. on weekdays and 1-5 p.m. on weekends.

Family swim hours are 1-6 p.m. on weekdays and 1-5 p.m. on weekends. ADMISSION: Daily admission costs $2 for those ages 4 and under, $4 for kids ages 5-17 and $5 for adults. Groups of 10 or more can get in for $4 per person.